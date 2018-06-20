British-Bangladeshi man plotted to kill Theresa May

London : A 20-year-old British-Bangladeshi Islamic State fanatic plotted to kill Prime Minister Theresa May in a daring suicide attack at her Downing Street office here, a UK court was told on Tuesday.

Naa’imur Zakariyah Rahman, who is charged with preparing acts of terrorism, was arrested on November 2 last year.

Rahman planned to detonate an explosion at the security gates of Number 10 Downing Street before stabbing the PM, it is alleged.

On the opening day of his trial, the jury was told how Rahman was snared in September last year, during a chat on a messaging app with an MI5 operative, who was pretending to be a man called Amir in Syria. The MI5 is UK’s domestic counter-intelligence and security agency.

The trial at London’s Old Bailey was also told that Rahman believed he was ‘just days away’ from the attack before he was arrested in November last year.

Rahman is charged with preparing terrorist acts by conducting reconnaissance, recording a pledge of allegiance, and delivering a rucksack and jacket to be fitted with explosives.

He is also charged with helping a second defendant, Mohammad Imran, 22, to join IS in Syria by recording a sponsorship video. Rahman denies both counts.