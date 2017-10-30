Britain’s Prince George on ISIS Hit List : Report

LONDON : Britain’s Prince George is on the hit list of the Islamic State terror group which has threatened to kill the four-year-old son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, according to a UK media report.

The threat appeared as part of a message posted by ISIS members on social media. George, who is the third-in-line to the British throne, had started his term at a primary school near the family’s Kensington Palace home in central London last month. According to the ‘Star on Sunday’, a picture was postedof George next to his new school Thomas’s Battersea with the caption “School Starts Early” on a popular ISIS channel on the secretive messaging service Telegram. The newspaper said “When war comes with the melody of bullets, we descend on disbelief, desiring retaliation”. ISIS is known to favour Telegram because messages are encrypted and keep the user’s location hidden.