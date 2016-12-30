Brexit will start decade of disruption: Report

London : Brexit will mark the start of a “decade of disruption” for Britain with a slowing economy, an ageing population and volatile jobs market, warned a new report by a UK-based think tank, reports PTI.

‘Future proof: Britain in the 2020s’ by the Institute of Public Policy Research (IPPR) concludes that Britain’s exit from the European Union (EU) will have some “painful trade-offs” with lower growth and weaker public finances.

“Brexit is the firing gun on a decade of disruption. As the UK negotiates its new place in the world, an accelerating wave of economic, social and technological change will reshape the country, in often quite radical ways,” says the report. It forecasts that the economic world order will become more fragile as globalisation evolves, trade patterns shift, and economic power gravitates toward Asia.

“By 2030, the effects of Brexit combined with a wave of economic, social and technological change will reshape the UK, in often quite radical ways. In the face of this, a politics of nostalgia, institutional conservatism and a rear-guard defence of the institutions of 20th century social democracy will be inadequate,” said the report’s author, Mathew Lawrence.

Other factors would also disrupt Britain’s future for years to come, including its ageing population, the report finds. The number of people aged 65 and over is predicted to rise by a third by the end of the next decade, imposing new strains on an already cash strapped system.