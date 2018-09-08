Boris Johnson, Indian-origin wife announce separation

London : Boris Johnson, Britain’s former foreign secretary and his Indian-origin wife, Marina Wheeler, on Friday announced they plan to divorce amid claims the flamboyant politician had cheated on his lawyer wife of 25 years.

The couple made the announcement in a joint statement after a report appeared in the Sun newspaper around the couple’s separation over Johnson’s alleged unfaithfulness.

“Several months ago, after 25 years of marriage, we decided it was in our best interests to separate,” the statement said.

“We have subsequently agreed to divorce and that process is under way. As friends we will continue to support our four children in the years ahead. We will not be commenting further,” it further added.