Bookies predict baby girl ‘Alice’ will be born to Kate,William

London : Kate Middleton and Prince William will have another girl for their third child and will name her Alice, a British media report said.

Despite the fact that the royal couple do not know the gender of their third child, punters seem convinced they have inside information and believe that the royal couple will have another princess, the Daily Express reported, citing the instincts of the British betting public.

The nation is currently suffering from baby-fever, with millions trying to guess the name of the royal baby. Speculation over the name is hotting up, with many suggesting it could be between Mary or Alice, the report said. But reports shows a flurry of bets on Alice changing odds from 5/1 to 4/1, it said, reports PTI. Willliam and Kate could be considering naming her Alice because that was the name of the Duke of Edinburgh’s mother. The change in odds could mean that the Duke and Duchess have finally decided. Mary had previously been the favourite, on 3/1, but has now dropped to 9/2 on Betfair.

“With the barriers now up at St Mary’s Hospital and the birth of the Royal baby imminent, the name game is heating up for punters and it’s the name Alice which we’re seeing all the money for this week,” Betfair spokeswoman Katie Baylis said.

“For the first time, Alice has become favourite at 4/1 from 5/1, after a flurry of bets, while long-time favourite Mary is now out to 9/2, with bets on the name drying up this week,” the spokeswoman said. “