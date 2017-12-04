Bomb defused near Nepal PM’s hotel

Dhangadhi: A bomb, planted near a hotel where Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has been staying for an election campaign in the Far Western region, was defused on Monday by a bomb disposal squad of the national army.

Kathmandu Post quoted the police, as saying, that the bomb was planted at a bridge, some 400 metres away from Hotel Devotee in Dhangadhi.

According to the report, the bomb was detected by a sniffer dog – during a search operation. The security has been beefed up in Dhangadhi after the discovery of the bomb.

Leaders of various political parties are holding exhaustive election rallies and meetings in favour of their party in different parts of the country as the campaigning for second and final phase of parliament and provincial elections scheduled for December 7 is in full swing.a

A 65 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first phase of the elections.