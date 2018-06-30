‘Blue Whale Challenge’ claims boy’s life from Saudi Arabia

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia]: A boy from Saudi Arabia killed himself due to the infamous ‘Blue Whale Challenge’ game. A relative of the boy, Abdullah bin Fahid, told Al Arabiya English that the minor was highly addicted to the game and committed suicide by hanging himself.

He added that the boy, who was under 12 years, was involved in a competition, according to his friends. Security officials are investigating the matter, bin Fahid further said. The death of the Saudi boy is the latest across the Middle East, after a spate of suicides has alarmingly increased in different countries in the region in recent times. The game has reportedly consumed nearly 100 individuals lives in India itself in the last year.

The deadly online game challenges players for over 50 days, demanding them to complete tasks given by an anonymous controller. The game initially asks the player to draw a whale on a piece of paper, then carve a whale figure on their body, and then gives other tasks such as watching horror movies alone at odd hours. The task concludes with the final challenge, that is, committing suicide.