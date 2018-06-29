Bloodiest day yet in south Syria offensive, 22 civilians killed

Beirut : A barrage of Russian strikes on rebel-held towns in southern Syria killed 22 civilians on Thursday, the bloodiest day yet of the government’s offensive in the strategic region.

With Moscow’s help, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s army has battered the south for more than a week with air strikes, rocket fire and crude barrel bombs.

The bombardment has forced more than 45,000 to flee their homes in search of safety, according to the United Nations, while others huddle in their basements to wait out the raids.

Today, air strikes identified as Russian killed 22 civilians, a monitoring group said, most of them in a single town.”

At least 35 Russian air strikes hit the town of Al-Mseifra,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, reports AFP.

“One of them hit a basement where people were taking shelter, killing 17 civilians, including five children,” the Britain-based monitor said.

The hospital in Al-Mseifra had been put out of service by Russian strikes on Tuesday night, the Observatory and relief organisations said.

The Observatory says it determines who carried out particular strikes based on the type of aircraft and munitions used, the locations and the flight patterns.

Another five civilians were killed in other rebel-controlled areas of Daraa, the main province in southern Syria. “This is the highest toll since the escalation began on June 19,” said Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman, adding that it brought the overall civilian toll since then to 93.