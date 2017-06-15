Blaze engulfs London tower block, many killed

London : At least six persons were killed and over 50 were in hospital after a huge fire raged overnight in a west London tower block, police said on Wednesday.

Up to 600 people were believed to be inside 120 flats in the 24-storey Grenfell Tower, in north Kensington, when the blaze began shortly after Tuesday midnight, The Telegraph reported.

London’s Metropolitan Police said the death toll was expected to rise. At least 50 injured people were taken to hospital — many were still missing after residents were left trapped on upper floors as flames spread rapidly up the building.

Eyewitnesses described people trapped in the burning tower screaming for help and yelling for their children to be saved, BBC reported. Some people threw their children from windows and others jumped from upper floors.

Some were reported to have attempted to use bin bags as makeshift parachutes. Firefighters rescued “large numbers”, but London Mayor Sadiq Khan said “a lot” of people were unaccounted for.

London Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton said the cause of the fire was not yet known and it was too early to speculate on the building.

“In my 29 years of being a firefighter, I have never ever seen anything of this scale,” Cotton said. Pictures from the scene showed flames engulfing the block and a plume of smoke visible across the capital, while others showed residents looking out of windows in the block.

As an investigation into the cause of the fire began, residents reported that fire alarms had not sounded and that they were told to “stay put” in their flats, The Telegraph reported. The London Mayor said “questions need to be answered as soon as possible”.

Councillor Nick Paget-Brown, who represents the area in which Grenfell Tower is located, said the tower block contains some 120 individual apartments, many of which house young families, meaning the number of people trapped by the blaze could run into hundreds, Efe news reported.

Baby dropped from 10th floor saved

LONDON: A quick-thinking man caught a baby thrown from the “ninth or the tenth floor” window of a building by a desperate woman after a huge fire here. Samira Lamrani, a witness, said that she saw a woman try to save a baby by dropping it from a window on the ninth or 10th floor to waiting members of the public below. “A woman was gesturing that she was about to throw her baby and if somebody could catch her baby. “Somebody did, a gentleman ran forward and managed to grab the baby,” she said.

Residents’ group warned of fire risk

LONDON: A residents’ association representing an area of London where an apartment block was engulfed in an overnight blaze had repeatedly warned local authorities and landlords of poor fire safety standards.

The Grenfell Action Group published blog posts dating back to 2013 that had flagged the sub-standard fire safety precautions to the local council, which owns the property. The company in charge of property management on the council’s behalf was also notified.

“All our warnings fell on deaf ears and we predicted that a catastrophe like this was inevitable,” said the Grenfell Action Group on its blog site.