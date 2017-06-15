Blast rocks kindergarten in China, casualties reported

Beijing: An explosion rocked a kindergarten in eastern China today, injuring an unknown number of people including children, local police said.

A photo posted by Chinese media online shows several women and children sitting or lying on the ground, some bleeding. One woman is clutching her child, who is in tears.

An official at the police station in Fengxian county in Jiangsu province told AFP that the explosion was under investigation.

“There were some children injured,” the official said. The blast occurred at the gate of the kindergarten as children were leaving the school in the afternoon, according to Xinhua, citing the emergency office of Xuzhou city. (AFP)