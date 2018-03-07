Blast in UK shop that killed Indian origin family caused by petrol

London : An explosion in a Polish mini-supermarket in Leicester that killed five people, including three members of an Indian-origin family, was caused by petrol which was spread throughout the premises, a UK court was told.

Zabka mini-supermarket and a flat above were completely destroyed in the blast on the evening of February 25, killing members of the Ragoobeer family who had moved to the UK from Mauritius. Three men charged with arson and manslaughter appeared before Leicester Magistrates’ Court and were remanded in custody to appear before Leicester Crown Court on April 3.