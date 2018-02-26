Bizarre! Boy gets trapped in elevator after peeing on buttons, CCTV footage goes viral

In a bizarre incident, a boy is seen peeing in a moving elevator and getting stuck in it. The CCTV video of the strange incident is going viral all over the internet. The video was posted on YouTube by CGTN which shows a boy unzipping his pants and peeing on the buttons of the elevator. After a few seconds, he gets stuck in the moving elevator.

The boy is all alone in the elevator and after it gets stuck, he presses all buttons and starts to panic. The lights in the elevator go on and off and, after sometime, the boy is left in darkness. The comments on the video says that it is instant karma.

The incident occurred in southwest China’s Chongqing city on Friday. The action of the boy has stunned people and netizens are furious with boy’s behavior, slamming him, “What is he thinking…” asks one person, “It’s a wonder he didn’t get a shock,” notes another. “His parents should be ashamed of how they educated him,” writes a third, prompting demands that the boy’s parents pay for the damages caused.

According to local media, the boy was rescued from the elevator.