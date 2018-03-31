‘Biggest Taliban network busted in Pak’s Punjab’

Lahore : Pakistani law enforcement agencies on Friday claimed to have busted the “biggest” Taliban network in the eastern Punjab province with the arrest of six militants, including a suicide bomber, according to media reports here.

The Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants had carried out deadly suicide attacks on army personnel on Bedian Road in July and on policemen near Ferozepur Road in April 2017, Dawn new reported citing a Counter-Terrorism Department official. The militants were sent by the TTP leadership from a madrassa on Ferozepur Road to hit the targets, the report said.