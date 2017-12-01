BHEL bags Rs 64 cr order to set up decentralised sewage treatment

New Delhi : As part of its strategy to diversify into new areas, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has won an order for setting up six decentralised sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Valued at over Rs 64 crore, the order for the STPs with a cumulative capacity of 25.4 MLD (Million Litres per Day), has been placed on BHEL by Raipur Development Authority (an Urban Development Authority under the Government of Chhattisgarh). The project for construction of the decentralised STPs shall be based on Sequential Batch Reactor (SBR) technology.

BHEL’s scope of work in the contract broadly includes construction, testing and commissioning of six numbers STPs with Raw Sewage Pumping Station, Treated Sewage Effluent Pumping System, Bio filter, HT Substations, Transformers and control room building for PLC/SCADA based Automation System along with Operation & maintenance (O&M) for ten years.