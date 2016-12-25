Berlin attack: Amri’s nephew held in Tunisia

The truck attacker had encouraged his kin to pledge allegiance to the IS group

Tunis : Tunisia arrested the nephew of the suspected Berlin truck attacker and two other jihadist suspects who are “connected” to the Tunisian assailant Anis Amri, said the interior ministry, reports AFP. A statement said the three suspects, aged between 18 and 27, were arrested on Friday and were members of a “terrorist cell… connected to the terrorist Anis Amri”.

It made no direct link between the suspects and Monday’s deadly attack on a Berlin Christmas market. The interior ministry said that Amri had sent money to his nephew and encouraged him to pledge allegiance to the Islamic State group. “One of the members of the cell is the son of the sister of the terrorist (Amri) and during the investigation he admitted that he was in contact with his uncle through (the messaging service) Telegram,” it said. Amri allegedly urged his nephew to adopt jihadist “takfiri” ideology “and asked him to pledge allegiance to Daesh (IS),” it said. The nephew also told investigators that Amri “sent him money through the post… so that he could join him in Germany,” the statement added. The unnamed nephew was reported in the statement to have said that his uncle was the “prince” or leader of a jihadist group based in Germany and know as the “Abu al-Walaa” brigade.