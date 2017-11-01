Benghazi attack suspects arrested

Washington: US special forces have captured a second key militant linked to the deadly attack on the US Consulate in Benghazi in 2012 which killed the US ambassador to Libya and three other American personnel, reports PTI.

President Donald Trump, who made the announcement, said US special forces captured Mustafa Al-Imam in Libya and said the action signified that the four Americans who died “will never be forgotten.”

Al-Imam, 46, is in US custody in Libya, and upon his arrival to the US, he will be presented before a federal judge in Washington, said a Justice Department statement.