Belgian Zoo evacuated after lioness escapes its cage

Brussels: A zoo in Belgian was evacuated today after a lioness escaped from its cage. Planckendael zoo spokeswoman Ilse Segers said the lioness has not got out of the zoo area and that no visitors are in danger.

Segers said, “No one is hurt. The zoo has been evacuated and closed. A veterinarian is currently trying to sedate the lioness.” The lioness got out just after opening time so few people were at the zoo, some 30 kilometers (19 miles) north of the Belgian capital, Brussels.