B’desh landslide toll climbs to 163

— By Agencies | Jun 19, 2017 12:08 am
Dhaka : At least five people died on Sunday in fresh landslides in Bangladesh, raising the deaths to 163 as heavy monsoon rains have lashed the country for a week.

Three children died in the district of Khagrachhari, and a woman and her daughter died in Moulvibazar, officials confirmed to the Efe news agency. Khagrachhari’s Police Superintendent Ali Ahmed Khan said two children were buried alive in a mudslide that hit the room of their house they were sleeping in, located in Ramgar town, after rainfall intensified Saturday night.

Moulvibazar Police Superintendent Mohammad Shahjalal said a 40-year-old woman and her 13-year-old daughter died after their house collapsed under the weight of the mudslide. With the fresh fatalities, the deaths in the country since last Tuesday have risen to 163.


