Barcelona attack: Fresh manhunt underway

Barcelona : Spanish police expanded a manhunt on Saturday for a Moroccan national believed to be one of the perpetrators of twin terror attacks in Barcelona and another seaside resort that killed 14 and wounded around 100.

With the country in shock after the carnage which saw two men deliberately ploughing vehicles into crowds of pedestrians, Madrid mulled raising the terror alert to the maximum in the world’s third tourism destination.

With investigators working round the clock to identify the network behind the bloodshed, police said they were hunting for 22-year-old Younes Abouyaaqoub without confirming reports he was the driver who ploughed a van into pedestrians in Barcelona on Thursday.

Thirteen people died at the scene and scores more were injured in scenes of horror witnessed by terrified friends and relatives, with locals and tourists laying flowers, candles and teddies in their memory.

Investigators meanwhile were working furiously to unravel the terror cell of at least 12 young men – some of them teenagers – behind the Barcelona rampage and a second ramming attack with a car in the seaside town of Cambrils.

One woman was killed and six other people wounded, with police killing five “suspected terrorists” who were in the car and arresting four others. The Barcelona attack was claimed by the Islamic State group.