Barcelona Attack: 14 things we know about the ghastly terror strike

The Islamic State terrorist group claimed responsibility for an attack in which a van ran over pedestrians here in Las Ramblas boulevard. At least 13 persons were killed and more than 100 injured. Confirming the death toll, Head of Catalonia’s Regional Interior Department Joaquim Forn said in a tweet on Thursday: “My strongest condemnation of the terrorist attack in Barcelona. We can confirm 13 deaths.”
He added that 15 of the injured were in serious condition and that the death toll was likely to rise, Efe news reported. Claiming the attack, jihadi-affiliated news agency Amaq said the attackers were “soldiers of Islamic State”. The Mossos d’Esquadra regional police force said two persons have been detained in connection with the attack, though neither of them was the driver of the van.
A third person was found dead in his car 3 km from a police checkpoint where he exchanged shots with officers. One of the arrested is Driss el-Ouakbir, a man of northwestern African origin who is believed to have rented the van used in the attack. He told police his identity papers have been stolen. Spanish media reported that his 18-year-old brother could have stolen the papers and could also be involved in the attack, Xinhua news agency reported.
