Bangladesh’s Awami League chief shot dead

Dhaka : A leader of the country’s ruling Awami League party was shot dead on Friday by unidentified men while he was heading home after offering prayers in a mosque in Dhaka.

Farhad Hossain, 52, General Secretary of the Awami League’s Badda Union wing, was sprayed with bullets as he came out of Baitus Salam Jame Mosque after offering Jumma prayers, bdnews24.com reported.

He sustained bullet wounds in his head and chest. Badda area is known for gangland violence and turf wars.

“Farhad Hossain was shot dead on the spot when he was leaving the mosque after Jumma prayers,” said Police Inspector Abul Kalam Azad. The police did not immediately confirm the motive for the killing.

Police said two men opened fire on Hossain from their motorbike and sped away.

Another report said that criminals opened fire on police at Gudaraghat checkpost on Badda-Gulshan Link Road while passing the area in a CNG-run auto-rickshaw after the murder. The latest killing mirrors the murder of another Awami League activist in April over an internal conflict in the same area.