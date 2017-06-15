Bangladesh landslides: Toll 134, many still missing

Dhaka : The death toll from the devastating rain-triggered landslides in Bangladesh’s three south-eastern districts has risen to 134 as rescuers retrieved more bodies including those of two Army officers, officials said on Wednesday.

Since Monday morning, heavy rains swept through the districts of Chittagong, Bandarban and Rangamati and triggered huge landslides early on Tuesday, burying many in their homes as they slept, reports Xinhua news agency.

Four members of the Bangladesh Army including two of its officers were killed in a landslide in Rangamati. Lt Col Md Rashidul Hasan told Xinhua that 10 Army men were also injured in the incident while another remained missing. –