Bangladesh: 14 die as landslides sweep away Rohingya shelters

Dhaka: At least 14 people were killed and several others went missing on Tuesday as torrential rains triggered landslides near camps housing over one million Rohingya refugees in southeast Bangladesh. The landslides triggered by heavy rains washed away several homes and shelters in the districts of Cox’s Bazar and Rangamati – both bordering Myanmar from where some 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled into the country due to a military crackdown.

Heavy rains have caused severe structural damage to camps. So far, more than 9,000 have been affected and the number is expected to rise as the monsoon rains, which lashed the camps for the last two days, continue.

At least twelve people were killed in landslides in different areas of the hilly district of Rangamati while two people were killed in Cox’s Bazar.