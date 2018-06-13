Bangladesh: 12 killed in a massive landslides

Dhaka: Torrential overnight rains triggered a series of massive landslides on Tuesday in Rangamati and Cox’s Bazar, killing at least 12. Eleven people were killed, several others were reported missing and many houses were damaged after the landslides hit five Rangamati villages in Naniarchar, reported Daily Star Bangladesh. In another incident, a landslide buried a person alive in Cox Bazar’s Moheshkhali Upazila.

In Burihat union’s Dharmacharon Para, one of the villages that were struck, four members of a family, including a two-month-old child, lost their lives in a landslide from an adjacent hill. There have been further alerts by the metrological department predicting heavier downpour in the region. Last year, during the monsoon, Bangladesh’s most devastating series of landslides in a decade killed at least 170 people, 120 alone in Rangamati.