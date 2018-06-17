Balochistan minister resigns

Quetta (Balochistan): The caretaker minister of Pakistan’s Balochistan Province, Hafiz Khaleel Ahmed, has tendered his resignation over “inevitable reasons.”

Ahmed confirmed that he had forwarded his written resignation to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, reported Geo TV. On June 12, the 11-member interim Balochistan Cabinet had taken oath on June 12. On June 7, the Election Commission of Pakistan had appointed Alauddin Marri as the new caretaker chief minister of Balochistan province.Marri belongs to Mastung district of Balochistan province. Prior to Marri’s appointment, five names were suggested by the six-member parliamentary committee to head the interim government till the general elections were held on July 25.