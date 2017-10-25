Free Press Journal
Balochistan: 11 killed as trailer rams into passenger coach

Balochistan: 11 killed as trailer rams into passenger coach

— By Asia News International | Oct 25, 2017 03:50 pm
Quetta: At least 11 people have lost their lives in an accident on the National Highway near Dalbandin in Chagai district of Balochistan. According to The Express Tribune, a speeding trailer coming hit a coach carrying passengers left nine people died on the spot and 35 others injured.

“Eleven people, including women and a child, died on the spot as the trailer bumped into the coach,” a senior Levies official said. The death toll could rise as the injured passengers are in critical condition, according to a source.

“Many of the injured are in critical condition,” hospital sources said, adding that critical cases were being shifted to Quetta. Further investigations are in progress.


