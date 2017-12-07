Australian legalises same-sex marriage

Australia [Canberra]: Australia on Thursday became the 26th country in the world to legalise same-sex marriage.

“This is Australia: Fair, diverse, loving and filled with respect for everyone. This is a great day, it belongs to every Australian,” reported CNN, citing Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull as saying, as he introduced the bill for a final vote.

The legislation passed with a majority that wasn’t challenged.

The only no votes were Coalition MPs Russell Broadbent, Keith Pitt, David Littleproud and independent MP Bob Katter.

The historic bill was passed on the voices and no count was made due to the overwhelming support for the bill.

The ministers on the House floor and guests in the gallery began singing “I am, you are, we are Australian.”

The law will likely take effect in about a month.

The Netherlands became the first country in the world to legalise same-sex marriage in 2001.