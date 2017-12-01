Australia pitches for Prince Harry’s stag party

Canberra : The Australian government has made a pitch to Britain’s Prince Harry to host his stag party and honeymoon.

Australian Tourism Minister Steven Ciobo confirmed that he had written to Clarence House following the prince’s engagement to American actress Meghan Markle. The couple, who have been dating since July 2016, will marry next spring. They will live at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace in London.

“Australia would be honoured to welcome Prince Harry and Markle to celebrate some small part of their wedding with us,” Ciobo said in a statement on Thursday, report IANS. He said tourism officials were prepared to design the “ultimate Australian experience” for the pair. Ciobo’s pitch drew a mixed response on social media, the BBC reported.

Recommended activities for Prince Harry’s pre-wedding celebrations included a James Bond-style jetpack adventure, dune-buggying and barramundi fishing, according to an itinerary drawn up by Tourism Australia.

“They could even do a helicoptercrawl… where they visit various iconic Australian pubs in the Top End (Northern Territory),” Ciobo told the Nine Network.

He also envisaged a “perfect honeymoon” for the couple in a luxury lodge near landmarks such as Uluru or the Great Barrier Reef.

Some Australians expressed concern over who would pay for such a trip, but others liked the idea. “I don’t believe we as taxpayers should be forking the bill for it,” one person said on social media.

Another wrote: “He can come to my place. I’ll supply the Crownies (beer), he can roast the chook (chicken).” Prince Harry last travelled to Australia in June to promote the Invictus Games. He and Markle made their first public appearance as a couple in September.