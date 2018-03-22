Austin bomber made video confession before blowing himself up: police

Houston: The serial bomber who terrorised the US state of Texas for weeks left a 25-minute video confession on his mobile phone, which the police said portrayed a “very challenged” young man talking about problems in his personal life that led him to launch the attacks.

The video made by 23-year-old Mark Anthony Conditt, whose string of package bombs killed two people and wounded five in Texas, was found on his cell phone when police recovered his body yesterday, interim police chief Brian Manley said. Conditt did not make any terror- or hate-related references in the confession for the bombings that started on March 2, Manley said.

Conditt died after setting off an explosion in his car as officers closed in on him, he made the 25-minute video, found on his phone, in which he describes the differences between the explosive devices in detail, Manley said. Manley said there appeared to be no specific reasons why Conditt targeted the people who were killed or injured in the attacks that terrorised the Austin capital for 19 days.

“He does not at all mention anything about terrorism nor does he mention anything about hate,” Manley said, “but instead, it is the outcry of a very challenged young man, talking about challenges in his personal life that led him to this point.” Manley said the recording indicated that Conditt was willing to commit other acts. After identifying Conditt as the suspect, police located him in a Round Rock motel parking lot. Several officers staked out at a distance while they waited for tactical teams and its ballistic protection equipment.

While they were waiting, however, Conditt drove out of the parking lot, Manley said. Officers used a tactical approach to stop his vehicle, and when they approached and banged on the windows, an explosion went off, he said. The family of Conditt’s, who live in Colorado feel devastated and said they home schooled him and raised him well. Residents in Austin, a city of 1 million people and a liberal enclave of university students and tech companies, voiced relief that the hunt for the serial bomber was over. Residents who live in that area can safely return to their homes now, police said.