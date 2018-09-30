At least 832 dead in Indonesia quake-tsunami disaster: Official

Jakarta: The death toll from Indonesia’s quake and tsunami disaster has soared to 832 and could climb higher, the disaster agency said Sunday.Jakarta: The death toll from Indonesia’s quake and tsunami disaster has soared to 832 and could climb higher, the disaster agency said Sunday. So far, it said, almost all the deaths had been recorded in Palu, two days after waves 1.5 metres (five feet) high slammed into the city of 350,000 on Sulawesi island. Eleven deaths had been recorded in the region of Donggala to the north of Palu, it said.