At least 19 dead, 17 hurt in Ecuador bus crash

Jan 14, 2017
Quito: At least 19 people died and 17 were injured when a school vehicle collided with a bus in southwestern Ecuador, the national security service said today.

A source at the Integrated Security Service, or ECU-911, said the school vehicle “was not following a route,” so it carried no passengers during the accident yesterday.


The agency did not specify how many passengers were traveling on the interprovincial service bus. An off-road vehicle was also involved in the crash on the road between the southwestern coastal towns of Yaguachi and Milagro.

Road accidents are one of the leading causes of death in Ecuador.

