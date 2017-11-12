At asia meet, Trump, Putin agree to defeat ISis in syria

untenable conduct

Da Nang (Vietnam) : US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have agreed upon the need to defeat the Islamic State (IS) in Syria and called on all countries to build up humanitarian assistance to the war-ravaged country.

Both the leaders “reaffirmed their commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria and called on the parties to the conflict there to participate in the Geneva political process… and reiterated the need to destroy the IS”, according to a joint statement approved by Putin and Trump on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit here on Saturday.

The two leaders said “there is no military solution to the conflict in Syria” and urged the UN member states to increase their contributions to providing humanitarian aid to Damascus in the coming months, TASS news agency reported.

“The Presidents agreed to maintain the existing military communication channels to ensure the security of US and Russian armed forces, as well as to prevent dangerous incidents involving the forces of allies fighting the Daesh (IS) terror group,” the statement said. The document was prepared by the experts of the two countries and agreed on by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russia’s Sputnik news agency that the statement was specifically prepared for the meeting in Da Nang.

Trump and Putin posed side by side for a photo in custom-made blue shirts for the summit on Friday. They also shook hands as the leaders sat down for talks on Saturday morning and later exchanged a few words before a “family photo” of attendees.

The White House had previously said the two leaders would not have a formal meeting during the conference, but they did meet for about five minutes over Syria.

Putin told me he didn’t meddle in US election, says Trump

Hanoi: US president Donald Trump on Saturday said Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin told him that “he didn’t meddle” in US elections that propelled the billionaire former reality star to the White House. Trump’s relationship with Moscow has stalked the first year of his presidency, with key former aides under a US investigation for alleged collaboration with the Kremlin.

Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and an associate are under house arrest on charges including conspiracy to launder money, linked to the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into allegations that the campaign colluded with Russia. The US leader had “two or three” brief conversations with Putin on the margins of the APEC summit in the Vietnamese city of Danang, Trump told reporters on Air Force One on the way to a state visit in Hanoi.

“He (Putin) said he didn’t meddle. He said he didn’t

meddle. I asked him again,” he said.

“You can only ask so many times… He said he absolutely

did not meddle in our election.”

Trump explained that Putin reiterates his denial “every

time” the pair meet, adding his counterpart seems “very

insulted” by the persistent allegations.

But he would not be drawn on whether he believes the

Russian strongman.