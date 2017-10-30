Assassination bid on Bangla PM: 11 Jailed Bangla PM

Dhaka : A Bangladeshi court today sentenced 11 people to 20 years imprisonment for attempting to assassinate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina 28 years ago at her family residence, media reports said. The Dhaka court also handed down life imprisonment to the accused for blasting bombs on the same day in 1989 at the house of Hasina, Dhaka Tribune reported.

The court imposed a fine of 20,000 taka (USD 240) each on the convicts — members of the Bangladesh Freedom Party which was behind the killing of Bangladesh’s first president Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975, the report said.