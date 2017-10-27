Arrest warrant issued against nawaz Sharif

New York : A Pakistani anti-graft court on Thursday issued a bailable arrest warrant against ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif after he failed to appear before it in two cases of corruption spiralling from the Panama Papers scandal. Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir also dismissed 67-year-old Sharif’s application seeking exemption from personal appearance. Sharif, who left for London earlier this month to be with his ailing wife Kalsum who is undergoing cancer treatment, has not returned to Pakistan for the court hearing since he was indicted in three corruption cases. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on September 8 registered three cases against Sharif, his children and son- in-law in the accountability court following a verdict by the Supreme Court, which disqualified him after an investigation into corruption allegations against his family. Sharif’s daughter Maryam and son-in-law Capt (retd.) Muhammad Safdar appeared in the court but Sharif was absent and his lawyer Khawaja Harris asked the court to exempt him from appearance, according to a court official. NAB deputy prosecutor general Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi opposed the application and said that already the court granted Sharif 15-day exemption that expired on October 24.