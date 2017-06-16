Army chief Javed Bajwa lashes out at US for drone strikes inside Pakistan

Peshawar: Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has criticised the CIA’s drone strikes on a militant hideout in the northwest Orakzai Agency, saying such “unilateral” actions by the US were “counterproductive”.

“Pakistan Army is capable of taking effective measure if actionable intelligence is shared,” he said during his visit to the Peshawar Corps Headquarters yesterday.

“Unilateral actions like drone strike…. etc are counterproductive and against (the) spirit of (the) ongoing cooperation and intelligence sharing being diligently undertaken by Pakistan,” army’s media wing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) quoted Bajwa as saying.

On Tuesday, a US drone fired two missiles at a compound in the tribal Orakzai Agency, which is close to the borders of the North and South Waziristan tribal regions, killing two suspected militants including Abubakar of the Haqqani network, media reports said.

Bajwa said that Pakistan considers Afghanistan a brotherly neighbour and terrorists were common enemies of the two countries, the ISPR added.