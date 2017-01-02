Armed men attack Bahrain jail

Dubai : Armed men attacked a prison in Bahrain where Shiites convicted over anti-government protests are held, killing one policeman and allowing inmates to escape, the interior ministry said, reports AFP.

The security forces launched a manhunt for the attackers and the escapees, the ministry said on Twitter. The attack took place at Jaw prison south of the capital Manama.

Bahrain has been rocked by unrest since its Sunni authorities crushed Shiite-led protests in 2011 demanding a constitutional monarchy and an elected prime minister.