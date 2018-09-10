Arif Alvi sworn in as new Pak President

Islamabad: Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Arif Alvi, took oath as the 13th President of Pakistan here on Sunday.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar administered the oath to the 69-year-old former dentist at the President House. The swearing-in was attended by predecessor Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and others, Geo News reported.

Alvi had resigned from his Karachi NA-247 constituency earlier this week, after being elected as the President on September 4.

Considered to be Khan’s close aide, Alvi surpassed Pakistan People’s Party candidate Aitzaz Ahsan and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz nominee Maulana Fazlur Rehman in a triangular contest to become the new President.

As per his biography published on PTI web­­site, Alvi’s father Dr Habib ur Rehman Elahi Alvi was a dentist to India’s first PM Nehru.