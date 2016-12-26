Arab League welcomes landmark UN vote

Cairo: The Arab League (AL) welcomed in a statement on Saturday a UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution that demands immediate and complete halt of all Israeli settlement activities on occupied Palestinian territories.AL Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit congratulated the Palestinian people and government on the “pivotal” resolution that was endorsed by a large majority and after more than 35 years of attempts to issue a similar resolution, Xinhua news agency reported, according to IANS.”The resolution reflects massive international support for the historical struggle of the Palestinian people to get their legitimate rights, atop of which is the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital,” said the AL chief in the statement.