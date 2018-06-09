Anderson Cooper, and others pays tribute to Anthony Bourdain in a CNN special

Los Angeles: Late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain was honoured by his CNN colleagues during the networks hour-long memoriam. Longtime friends and co-workers including Don Lemon, Christiane Amanpour, and Wolf Blitzer, paid tribute to the “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” host who died at the age of 61 on Friday in Paris, reports people.com.

Anderson Cooper expressed “shock, confusion, and sadness that a man who was seemingly having the ride of his life in the middle of his life has now suddenly reached the end of his life”. Cooper added: “He loved and was loved in return.”

“New Day” co-anchor John Berman also told viewers at the beginning of the special tribute that many at CNN received the news in the early morning hours as Berman said he found out about Bourdain’s death at 4:45 a.m. Bourdain was found unresponsive in his hotel room by his close friend and French chef Eric Ripert, according to CNN. Both were filming an upcoming episode of “Parts Unknown”.