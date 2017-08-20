All arts council members step down in protest

Washington: The entire President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, that includes Indian-Americans Jhumpa Lahiri and Kal Penn, has resigned over President Donald Trump’s controversial remarks after the racist violence in Virginia.

In a letter signed by 16 of 17 committee members, including author Lahiri and actor Penn, Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement on climate change has also been cited as a reason for their resignation.

“Supremacy, discrimination, and vitriol are not American values. Your values are not American values,” said members of the presidential advisory committee who resigned on Friday. Trump, while commenting on last weekend’s “Unite the Right” gathering in Charlottesville, Virginia, had blamed “both sides” for the violence that left an anti-racism activist dead.

All the members who resigned were appointed by Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama. The White House, in a statement, said Trump had already decided not to renew the executive order for the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities (PCAH), which expires later this year.