All 5 Indian-American lawmakers get key Congressional panels

Washington: All five Indian American lawmakers have been nominated to key Congressional panels, the media here reported. All five are Democrats, as are the bulk of Indian-Americans.

US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, elected to the House of Representatives from Seattle, will serve on the House Judiciary Committee, helping to oversee the federal-court system and law-enforcement agencies, said a report in the Seattle Times.

Jayapal said she looks forward to working on immigration reform, criminal-justice reform, reproductive rights and voting rights. “I’m proud to have led efforts for some of the most progressive immigration policies in the nation,” Jayapal said in a statement. “In the 115th Congress, I pledge to fight for our progressive values, and block the Trump administration’s plans to deport vulnerable undocumented immigrants, create a Muslim registry and violate our civil rights and civil liberties.”

Congressman Ro Khanna was appointed to two key committees – Budget and Armed Services, reported daily Mercury News. He represents the 17th District of California.

Indian American Raja Krishnamoorthi, who was sworn in as a Member of the US House of Representatives earlier this month, would be serving on two influential committees.–IANS