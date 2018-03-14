Alabama bus crash: Bus carrying high school students crashes, 1 killed

Washington DC: A bus carrying Texas high school band students home from Disney World fell into a 50-foot ravine in Alabama on Tuesday, killing the driver and wounding several others. First Class Tours, which owns the bus, identified the deceased driver as one of its employees, Harry Caligone.

“Harry was a long-time driver for our company and we are deeply saddened for this loss. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family,”the bus company said in a statement. The students had just performed at Walt Disney World in Orlando and were on their way home to Texas on two buses when one of them crashed, CNN reported, citing Channelview Independent School District Superintendent Greg Ollis as saying.

Baldwin County Sheriff Mack said emergency units were dispatched to evacuate and extricate the passengers. Forty students and six adults were on the bus at the time, according to the reports. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted, “Please join Cecilia & me in prayer and support for the Channelview students harmed by this bus crash.” An investigation is underway.