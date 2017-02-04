Al-Qaeda takes 3 Yemen towns days after US raid

Aden : Al-Qaeda in Yemen has taken over three southern towns just days after a deadly US special operations raid targeting its commanders, a security official and tribal sources said on Friday.

The jihadist advance into the Abyan province towns of Loder, Shaqra and Ahwar came as the White House defended Sunday’s raid on an Al-Qaeda compound as a “success”, even though multiple civilians were killed.

Abyan has long been an Al-Qaeda stronghold and it was only through a major offensive backed by a Saud-led coalition last summer that the government was able to drive its fighters out of the province’s main towns.

The jihadists’ entry into Loder and Shaqra on Thursday evening was helped by a pullout by government forces angry over the late payment of their wages, a security official said.

WH defends raid on militants in Yemen

Washington: The US has defended its first “successful” operation under Donald Trump’s watch against al Qaeda militants in Yemen in which one of its soldiers was killed.

“It was a very, very thought-out process. It started back on November 7th in terms of – well before that, but it was moved forward by CENTCOM on November 7th,” White source said.