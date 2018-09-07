Air India plane lands on under construction runway, gets stuck; See pictures

In an incident, an Air India plane landed on under constructed runway in Maldives and got stuck there. According to reports flight AI 263 landed at the non-operational runway at Male Velana International Airport on Friday. And it was flying from Thiruvananthapuram to Male, all the passengers and crew are safe.

The plane was an A-320 NEO aircraft. Some reports said there were 136 passengers onboard the plane. The tyres of the plane got deflated during the time of landing on the under construction runway at 4.32 pm.