Air-born! Woman delivers baby at 42,000ft in Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines’ cabin crew and passengers welcomed an extra passenger in mid air, when a woman gave birth to baby girl. It was a normal day for the Turkish Airline which took off from Guinea’s capital Conakry to Istanbul via Ouagadougou, on Friday. Nafi Daiby, who had boarded the flight, was 28 weeks pregnant.

In mid-air, at about at 42,000ft (12,800 metres) she (Nafi Daiby) started having contractions, after which cabin crew of Turkish Airlines and few of the passengers came forward to help for a safe delivery of the baby. In a statement, Turkish Airlines said the cabin crew had spotted the pregnant woman in pain and promptly responded to assist her.

According to BBC report, the baby was named Kadiju, and later both mother and baby were taken to hospital when the Turkish Airline flight (Boeing 737) landed in the Burkina Faso capital, Ouagadougou. Both the mother and child were tired but both were in a good health.

The Turkish Airlines announced the happy news on Twitter.

Welcome on board Princess! Applause goes to our cabin crew! 👏🏻👶🏽 pic.twitter.com/FFPI16Jqgt — Turkish Airlines (@TurkishAirlines) April 7, 2017

“The cabin crew noticed that a woman passenger named Nafi Diaby, [who was] 28 weeks into her pregnancy, was suffering childbirth pains. They promptly responded to assist her childbirth during the flight.” a Turkish Airlines statement said.

Normally, most airlines allow pregnant women to travel until they are 36 weeks pregnant but they need to carry a signed letter from doctor from 28 weeks onwards, which confirms the expected date of the birth.