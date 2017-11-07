After wife discovers husband’s affair mid-air, Qatar Airways flight forced to land at Chennai airport

An Iranian couple’s holiday trip to Bali came to a halt in India when their marital discord resulted in a Doha-Bali Qatar Airways flight making an unscheduled landing at Chennai airport. According to reports, an Iranian passenger aboard the flight discovered from her husband’s phone that he was having an affair and resorted to unruly behaviour. The couple who were travelling with a child were reportedly headed to Bali on a holiday trip.

The incident took place on Sunday morning. The passenger had unlocked the phone of her sleeping husband using his thumb impression and learnt about his infidelity. She immediately lost calm and refused to be pacified despite the flight crew’s attempts to do so. As the woman would not back down and created quite a ruckus annoying fellow passengers, the flight had to be diverted to Chennai, where the husband and wife and their child was deplaned. The plane then flew to Bali.

Meanwhile, officials at the Chennai airport waited for the woman to calm down. They were reportedly kept at a detention centre as they did not have Indian visas. Later, the family was put on a flight to Kuala Lumpur from where they could take another flight to Doha.

A CISF official told the leading daily that the passenger argued with her husband and the crew members and hence had to be deplaned. “On November 5, at about 10 am, Qatar Airways flight QR-962 (Doha-Bali) was diverted to Chennai. A lady along with her husband and a child, all Iranian nationals, were offloaded by Qatar Airline as the lady passenger (who was intoxicated) misbehaved with crew members in flight. They were sent to Kuala Lumpur by Batik Air flight 6019 for further travel to Doha.”

However, Qatar Airways offered no comment in the report, citing respect for passenger privacy in individual cases. “In respect of passenger privacy we do not comment on individual cases,” a Qatar Airways spokesperson said.