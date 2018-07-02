Afghanistan: Suicide bomber targets group of Sikhs, kills 19 in Jalalabad

Jalalabad: A suicide bombing in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad city on Sunday claimed the lives of 19 people and injured 20 others. Of the 19 deceased people, ten are from Afghanistan’s Sikh community, as per Afghan’s TOLO News.

The group of Sikhs were on their way to meet Afghan President Ashraf Ghani when the explosion happened in the eastern province of Nangarhar province. It is pertinent to mention that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who is on a two-day visit to Nangarhar, earlier in the day attended the inauguration of a new hospital complex here.

Provincial govt spokesman Attaullah Khogyani confirmed the casualties. The explosives were detonated close to the governor’s compound, TOLO News quoted the unconfirmed reports, as saying. Meanwhile, Afghan Defence Ministry said that a total of 25 militants have been killed and 23 others injured elsewhere in the war-battered country over the past 24 hours. According to an official statement, five of those killed in the ongoing crackdowns have affiliations with the hardliner Islamic State (IS) group and the remaining were Taliban fighters.