Afghanistan, Pakistan to work on peace strategy

Kabul [Afghanistan]: Pakistan’s President Mamnoon Hussain on Sunday said that Pakistan and Afghanistan will work together to draft a detailed strategy for establishing peace in Afghanistan.

Hussain said this at a session of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Qingdao. “Pakistan and Afghanistan are working on a comprehensive strategy on a bilateral basis to establish peace in Afghanistan,” Tolo quoted Hussain as saying. “Peace and stability in Afghanistan is our common objective and Pakistan is playing its due role in this regard,” he further added.

Pakistan’s president appreciated Afghanistan for announcing a ceasefire with the Taliban, calling it a positive move. Hussain concluded by urging the leaders to take measures for capacity building and skill development of the youth in member states.