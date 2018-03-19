Afghanistan: 2 killed in roadside blast in Kabul

Afghanistan: At least two people were killed when a roadside improvised explosive device (IED) bomb exploded in Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul on Saturday. Khaama Press quoted the security officials as saying that the explosion took place in the vicinity of Paghman district.

Deputy spokesman for the Ministry of Interior Nusrat Rahimi said two civilians were killed after a roadside bomb went off in Deh Ponba village. One civilian also sustained injuries in the explosion, Rahimi added. Earlier this month, at least nine people were killed in a suicide bombing in Mosalla-e-Mazar area of Kabul. Afghanistan has been hit by a series of deadly suicide attacks in the last few months, killing over 150 people, particularly in Kabul.