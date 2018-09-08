Free Press Journal
Home / World / Afghanistan: 15 killed and 25 injured in passenger bus accident

Afghanistan: 15 killed and 25 injured in passenger bus accident

— By IANS | Sep 08, 2018 11:54 am
Kabul: At least 15 people were killed and 25 others injured when a passenger bus collided with a truck on Saturday in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province.

According to the police, the accident took place at around 6 a.m. in Hawoz village of Zhari district, reports Tolo News. The victims include women and children with a number of the injured in critical condition, health officials said.


