Afghanistan: 15 killed and 25 injured in passenger bus accident
Kabul: At least 15 people were killed and 25 others injured when a passenger bus collided with a truck on Saturday in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province.
According to the police, the accident took place at around 6 a.m. in Hawoz village of Zhari district, reports Tolo News. The victims include women and children with a number of the injured in critical condition, health officials said.
Tagged with: afghanistan kabul Kandahar passenger bus accident